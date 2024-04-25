Nigeria’s Gaming Business Can Be Bigger Than Music, Movie Industries Combined – Manja Lee

Nigerian gamer and gaming content creator, Ayere-Victor Great, has declared that the nation’s gaming business has the potential to eclipse the combined revenue of the country’s music and movie industries.

This assertion by Mr Great who is popularly known as Manja Lee, has drawn attention to the burgeoning gaming sector and its rapidly expanding influence on Nigeria’s cultural and economic landscape.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s – The Beam, Manja Lee, Nigeria’s biggest gaming content creator emphasized the untapped potential of Nigeria’s gaming market, with a reference to what is being witness on the global scale.

Citing the growing popularity of video games among Nigerian youths and the increasing accessibility of gaming platforms, he underscored the transformative impact that the gaming industry could have on Nigeria’s economy.

Personally, I would say its getting really big (the gaming industry), it kind of like started three years ago, so, its at its baby stage. But then, given the fact that its moving at a break-neck pace, we are having in just two to three years, we are having already established Esports communities in Nigeria. States in Nigeria, like Lagos, is already treating Esports as actual sports, so its not only that it is big, but its getting big quick and we have the passion that is moving with creativity; all that working interwoven together, is giving gaming an avenue to thrive, not juts in Nigeria, but in Africa as a whole.

Manja Lee further stated that it is a delight to see that many Nigerians are taking gaming as a very strong career path, adding that Nigeria’s gaming business is poised for exponential growth, fueled by the country’s youthful population, rising smartphone penetration, and growing digital infrastructure.

According to him, with the right investments and support from stakeholders, the gaming industry has the capacity to surpass the combined revenues generated by Nigeria’s music and movie sectors

Stressing a bit more regarding Electronic Sports, the highly celebrated gaming content creator said,“Esports is not a joking matter”.

“I think since 2020 on a global level, we are looking at the revenue generated, the gaming industry’s revenue every year is bigger than the movie and the music industry combined. “Its no surprise like I said that in Nigeria its growing at a break-neck pace,” Manja Lee stressed.

His assertions reflect the significant strides that Nigeria’s gaming industry has made in recent years. With the proliferation of mobile gaming apps, online gaming platforms, and e-sports tournaments, the gaming landscape in Nigeria has evolved into a dynamic and lucrative market. From casual gamers to competitive e-sports enthusiasts, Nigerians of all ages are increasingly embracing gaming as a form of entertainment and social interaction.

Industry analysts have echoed Manja Lee’s sentiments, pointing to the vast potential for growth and innovation within Nigeria’s gaming ecosystem. With a population of over 200 million people, a large percentage of whom are under the age of 35, Nigeria represents a prime market for gaming companies seeking to capitalize on the country’s youthful demographic.