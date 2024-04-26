Fubara Commissions New Navy Training Command HQ In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commissioned the new facility that will serve as the Navy Training Command Headquarters in Rivers State.

The facility is located in the Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The headquarters of the training command was recently relocated from Lagos State, South-West, Nigeria to its new location in Rivers, South-South of the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, announced the relocation during a courtesy visit to the Government House on Thursday.

During the visit, Vice Admiral Ogalla said the relocation marks a significant strategic move by the Nigerian Navy, underscoring the importance of having the headquarters of its Navy Training Command in an oil-rich and riverine state like Rivers.

He said the decision aligns with the Navy’s objective to enhance its operational capabilities, particularly in maritime security, anti-oil theft war, and defense in the Niger Delta region.