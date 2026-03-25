Fubara Urges South-South APC Leaders To Embrace Unity Ahead Of 2027

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South to remain united and work collectively to strengthen the party’s prospects in the region.

Governor Fubara made the call while addressing delegates at the APC South-South Zonal Congress held in Asaba, Delta State.

He stressed that unity of purpose among party leaders is key to achieving electoral success in 2027.

According to the governor, collaboration and shared commitment among members would enable the party to deliver optimally on its mandate.

“We can only achieve our goal when we are united and we work together. I surely believe that this is the right time, the right people, and the right place. My charge to those of you elected today is that the responsibility is going to be very taxing, but I believe strongly that they will deliver for our party,” he said.

Governor Fubara expressed confidence in the capacity of the newly elected zonal leadership to meet expectations, noting that their emergence signals a positive direction for the party in the South-South.

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He also commended the Delta State Government for hosting the congress, adding that the region holds strong potential for political advancement.

The congress, which attracted key stakeholders and top officials of the APC across the zone, witnessed the re-election of zonal leaders through a consensus arrangement.

The leaders were subsequently inaugurated at the event.

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Among dignitaries present were the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, alongside governors from across the South-South region, including Douye Diri, Monday Okpebholo, Umo Eno, Bassey Otu, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly from the South-South zone also attended the congress.