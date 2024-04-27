‘No Scar’, Anambra Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye Retires

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has performed the ceremonial pull-out parade from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to signify his retirement.

During the ceremony which took place at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, on Saturday, the commissioner disclosed that during the period of his service, he had equipped himself through trainings, both in Nigeria and abroad, including financial education that led to the founding of an investment club in 2018.

He thanked God for saving him through his 35-year time in the service of Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “I have been through militancy in Niger Delta, Boko Haram in North East, fought IPOB militancy in the South East, and I’m glad that I’m alive today, despite gunfire and bombs we encountered, I do not have any scar on me.

“I thank NPF for the opportunity to serve and Nigeria for investing in me through trainings at home and abroad. I have been privileged to be trained in Ghana, England, Israel, California and more.

“I have served abroad in the United Nations, and this career gave me opportunities for self development, and these have prepared me for retirement. It’s been a unique privilege serving Anambra.

“I’m proud of my men at Anambra State Police command. You are gallant, heroic and never giving up. We didn’t achieve anything through individual efforts but with other sister agencies.”

Earlier, the Anambra State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, praised Adeoye for his efforts in helping Governor Charles Soludo fight insecurity in the state.

“Adeoye came in at the same time with his own style and dedication, sincerity of purpose and doggedness and within a short space, Anambra is now calm. It is not over until it is over and the fight is still sustained.

“A street has been named after him and many awards too. I’m happy to proclaim that he is now a citizen of Anambra. We wish you well in your future endeavors.”

Highpoint of the event was the special parade by the officers of the Anambra State Police Command in honour of the outgoing police boss.