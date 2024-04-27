One Dead, Two Injured In Ogun Tanker Crash

One person has been confirmed dead during a crash involving a tanker laden with gas while two others sustained injury at the popular Itaoshin market in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, the accident occurred on Saturday.

The suspected cause of the crash was mechanical deficiency which led to the tanker vehicle crash on the road barricade.

The tanker burst into flames while other vehicles and shops were burnt.

“The crash occurred at about 1610 hrs involving a tanker laden with gas.

Number of people involved were six and all male adult. Two got injured

and unfortunately one person died which is the motor boy who was trapped.” she said.

“The fire service were contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off to avoid secondary crash.”

“The corpse was deposited at the State General Hospital Morgue, Abeokuta, and the injured victims were taken by the family.”

FRSC operatives were deployed to manage the traffic situation.