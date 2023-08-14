Father Of Three Butchers Younger Brother’s Kids In Ogun, Blames Devil

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old father of three, Taye Agbaje, has been taken into police custody for the alleged murder of his younger brother’s two children, Promise, aged nine, and seven-year-old Testimony in the Kemta region of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Spokesperson of the state police, Superintendent of Police Omolola Odutola, confirmed this tragic event, labeling it as “incomprehensible.”

Disturbingly, in a circulating video, the accused openly confessed to violently attacking the two children in a secluded area and abandoning their bodies there.

During his interrogation captured in the video, Agbaje denied any intention of using the children for ritualistic purposes. However, he failed to provide any explanation regarding the missing private parts of the children, which were not found at the crime scene.

Sources indicate that on August 6, while the children’s parents were away, Agbaje took the two young boys on his motorcycle. Upon discovering their children’s absence, the distraught parents sounded the alarm. A vigilant neighbor came forward, reporting he had witnessed the children with Agbaje earlier.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, “Taye initially denied any knowledge of the children’s whereabouts. But under pressure, he admitted to only taking them to the market.”

On being taken to the Kemta police division, the gravity of his crimes emerged. Agbaje confessed to the horrific act and led the police to the spot where he had left the young victims.

“The entire community is in shock. Taye’s only explanation for such a heinous act was some unfounded claims of spiritual conflict involving the children’s mother,” the resident shared.

Odutola further mentioned, “The suspect exhibited no signs of remorse, continuously blaming his actions on satanic influences.”

The investigation continues as the community grapples with this horrifying event.