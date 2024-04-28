Gov Abiodun Visits Gas Explosion Scene, Promises Compensation

The Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has promised compensation for those affected by the Abeokuta gas explosion, ordering an integrity test on the structures affected by the incident.

One person died in the incent which happened on Saturday. A day after the explosion, Governor Abiodun visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage done by the explosion.

He was accompanied by members of the Ogun State Executive Council, the commissioner of police in the state, members of the state emergency management agency, and other first responders.

During his on-the-spot assessment visit, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed heartfelt sympathy for the victims of a gas explosion in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

While appreciating residents for their calm and understanding, the governor, however, said that a policy framework on regulation of the movement of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is being worked upon to regulate the movement of the product in the state