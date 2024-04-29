How To Check Your 2024 UTME Results Via SMS

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released modalities for the checking of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results via SMS.

JAMB’s registrar Ishaq Oloyede confirmed the release of the 2024 UTME results in a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

How to Check 2024 UTME Results Via SMS

To check your 2024 UTME results via SMS, candidates are to follow these steps:

1. Use the phone number you registered with

2. Text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019

3. Wait for the response which will come in the following format: ‘Dear ‘Candidate X’, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).

With this, JAMB says “there is no need to approach any CBT centre or cybercafé to check results”.