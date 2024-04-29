UPDATED: JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 8,401 Score 300 And Above

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results in a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Bwari on the outskirts of Abuja.

According to Oloyede, over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat for the examination in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country.

The examination which began on Friday the 19th of April ended on Monday the 29th of April. Out of the 1,989,668 registered candidates, 80, 810 were absent. A total of 1, 904, 189 sat the UTME within the six days of the examination.

“Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,” the JAMB chief said.

He said 1,1,402,490, which is 76 per cent of the candidates got below 200. JAMB, however, re-echoed its resolve not to publish the name of the highest-scoring candidate.

“It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions,” Oloyede noted.

More Female Enrolees

A further breakdown of the number of candidates who sat for the examination showed that the females were more than males.

The JAMB registrar said 982,393 males representing 49.4 per cent enrolled for the 2024 UTME as against 1,007,275 females which is 50.6 per cent.

Oloyede said “it is evident that there is a significant improvement in the enrolment of females, with over one million girls registering for the examination.

“This is the first time in three years that the number of females will be more than that of their male counterparts.

“Out of the total registration, 3,164 were persons living with disabilities.”

“There is a 36.2% increase in the enrolment of PLWDs as compared to the last year,” the JAMB boss told the gathering.

How To Check 2024 JAMB UTME Results

For candidates who took part in the 2024 UTME organised by JAMB, the examination body said results of the exercise can be checked following some simple steps.

“Candidates are advised to use the phone numbers they used to register to text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019. There is no need to approach any CBT centre or cybercafé to check results,” JAMB said.

“The following are the responses to be expected hence, a candidate with a result will receive the message: ‘Dear ‘Candidate X’, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).’”