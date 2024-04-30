EFCC Probes 13 Suspected Oil Thieves in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigation of 13 suspected oil thieves and a vessel, MT SWEET MIRI, handed over to the Commission by the Nigerian Navy NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos State.

In a statement on Monday, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale gave the names of the suspects as Abu Smith, Pascal Anyafulu, David Ali, Mba Okpanu, Chukuma Friday Obiazi, Miye Victor and Richard Kofi.

Others are: Monday Aidenagbon, Dele Olayemi, Boma Robinson, David George, Onos Edemefe and Suleiman Aremu.

The vessel and the crew were intercepted and arrested on February 27, 2024 by officers of the Nigerian Navy for alleged illegal oil bunkering and Automatic Identification System (AIS) infractions.

The vessel was laden with about 1,322 metric tonnes of substance “confirmed to bear the attributes of crude oil without any document permitting her to be in possession of the substance.”

While receiving the crew members, vessel and product on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Moses Awolusi, Head, Extractive Industry Fraud Section (EIFS), assured the Navy that the suspects and the exhibits would be subjected to further investigations and prosecution.

He also commended the Navy for its collaboration with the EFCC and the good working relationship both agencies had enjoyed over the years.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.