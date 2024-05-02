Military To Court-Martial 12 Officers Over Kaduna Airstrike

The Military has announced its preparedness to court martial twelve officers responsible for the air strike on Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State, which led to the death of several civilians.

On the 3rd of December, 2023, villagers gathered in Tudun Biri to celebrate Maulud, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

However, a military drone on a routine counterterrorism operation, mistook their movement patterns for those of bandits. An airstrike was called in, leading to the death of 85 people, while up to 66 were injured.

Although the Nigerian military leadership initially denied the air strike, they later confirmed that security forces mistook the civilians for militants.

President Bola Tinubu later ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

In the latest development, while addressing journalists in Abuja on the activities of the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the drone attack was a mistake which the military was not prepared to condone.

General Buba also read the riot act to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, saying that the sit-at-home being observed in the South East, was “dead and gone”.

He warned them to desist from issuing empty threats about the planned sit-at-home order slated for the 13th of May in celebration of fallen heroes in the South-East.

He described the sit-at-home as an aberration.