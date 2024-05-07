Ekiti LGA Boss Goes Spiritual, Swears in Advisers Using Ògún

Supervisors and advisers of Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area in Ekiti state were sworn in with an ‘Ògún’ totem alongside the Holy Quran.

Ògún, often regarded as the “god of iron,” is one of the deities in African traditional religion.

The event happened at the Conference Hall of the office of the LGA chairman Olu Adamolekun on the 2nd of May.

The oath of office was administered to the appointees by Adamolekun.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the appointees could be seen taking turns to wield a cutlass (a totem for the god of iron) in one hand and a Quran in the other while taking their oath of office.

While administering the oath of office, Adamolekun asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba: “From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti state governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.”

“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or the Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,” they said.

Public officer holders normally swear an oath of office with the Quran or Bible, to pledge loyalty to the Constitution.

But in this case, the appointees were told to swear loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders in Ekiti — while invoking a deity.

Here is the list of the appointees:

SUPERVISORS

1. Femi Ayeni — Are/Aramomi/Ayetoro Ward 2. Olu Ogundipe — Okeruku Ward 3. ldowu Ojo Omowumi — Atiba/Aafin Ward 4. Ajayi Mathew Oladele — Ogbonjana Ward

ADVISERS

1. Sola Alonge — Odose Ward 2. Boluwaji Daramola — llapetu/ljao Ward 3. Toyin Owolabi — Agbado/Oyo Ward 4. Akojiyan Olamilekan Rasaq — Oke Osun Ward 5. Filani Motunrayo — Afao/Kajola Ward