Troops Foil Multiple Kidnap Attempts, Kill Terrorists, Reunite Victims With Families

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for Counter-terrorism operations in the North East and North West on Tuesday 7 May 2024 in a display of valour successfully foiled multiple kidnap attempts, neutralizing the terrorists’ threats and reuniting victims with their families.

In Borno State, the troops in a rapid response to actionable intelligence had an encounter with ISWAP fighters in Kulukawiya Village, located in the Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The encounter resulted in the elimination of a terrorist and the seizure of a loaded AK-47 rifle. In a subsequent pursuit, the troops rescued a child who had been abducted by the fleeing terrorists. The lad has been reunited with his father, Alhaji Musa.

In another operation in Kaduna State, troops in their commitment to public safety, swiftly responded to a distress call from Agunu Dutse Village in Kachia Local Government Area, where residents were besieged by terrorists.

The troops promptly arrived at the village and conducted a search and rescue operation leading to the successful rescue of six hostages, including two women and four children.

The hostages were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

Similarly, troops on fighting patrol were alerted to the presence of terrorists lurking in Amale village in Kaduna North Local Government Area. The troops in collaboration with local vigilantes engaged the terrorists compelling them to abandon their firearms.

Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a home-made gun, and a machete.