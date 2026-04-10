Niger Attacks: Additional Troops Being Deployed, Says Senator Musa

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, has said additional troops are being deployed to communities affected by recent attacks in Niger State, as part of efforts to restore security in the troubled areas.

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Speaking during a visit to victims receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital in Minna, Senator Musa assured residents that security agencies were already stepping up operations following renewed violence in the Shiroro axis.

“Before leaving Abuja, I reached out to security authorities, and I was assured that additional troops are being deployed to the affected areas. The Niger State Government has also taken swift action to contain the situation,” he said.

The lawmaker described the attacks as unfortunate, noting that their pattern suggests non-conventional tactics.

He added that ongoing intelligence sharing and coordinated operations among security agencies would be key to tracking down the perpetrators and preventing further violence.

Senator Musa also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring peace in Shiroro and neighbouring communities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Bala Waziri, confirmed that several injured victims were brought to the facility.

He said about 13 patients were initially admitted with gunshot wounds, fractures, and other trauma-related injuries.

“Most of the patients have been stabilised. Some have been treated and discharged, while others are responding well to treatment,” he said, adding that additional cases were later received, including a patient who has since been stabilised.

Terrorists reportedly killed more than 40 people, including security operatives, vigilantes, and civilians, while setting houses ablaze in a recent attack on Bagna, Erena, and Yelwa communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Security agencies are said to be intensifying operations in the Shiroro axis, with efforts ongoing to track the attackers based on credible intelligence.