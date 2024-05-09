Tinubu Appoints Wike’s Ex-Chief Of Staff As MD Ogun River Basin Authority

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

Woke’s appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

Woke, a seasoned engineer and politician, was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years. He also served as Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development,” the statement read in part.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Ngelale said the appointment of Mr Ekpo into the Governing Council of NCDMB is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country as well as ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.