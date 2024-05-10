Meningitis Kills Six In Bauchi

Six Almajirai students of Tsangaya Islamic schools in Udobo Town, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, have died from a suspected meningitis outbreak.

According to the Chairman of Gamawa Local Government Caretaker Committee, Nairu Baukura, two other Almajirai pupils from the Tsangaya schools are receiving treatment at the Udobo Maternity Clinic. While Baukura could not confirm the exact number of people affected, he stated that several others have been treated and discharged.

The outbreak has reportedly spread across three Tsangaya centres within the local government area.

In response to the situation, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, has assured that the state is working to address the outbreak.

He revealed that seven local government areas have reported meningitis cases, and the situation is being managed through isolation and treatment measures.

Mohammed explained that patients who have been in close contact with the affected individuals are being administered drugs to prevent the spread of the disease. However, he acknowledged the global shortage of vaccines, noting that the state has only been able to vaccinate people in two local government areas so far.

The health official warned that the disease is transmitted through public gatherings, underscoring the importance of preventive measures to contain the outbreak.