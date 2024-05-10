Prince Harry Visits Kaduna, Pledges Support For Wounded Soldiers

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has visited Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as well as soldiers who were wounded in action as part of his activities while in Nigeria.

The prince who arrived at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna on Friday afternoon was accompanied by some aides and top nigerian military officers.

While welcoming the prince, Governor Sani commended him for identifying with the Nigerian Armed Forces and supporting soldiers who were wounded in action.

The governor noted that such visits would go a long way in lifting the spirits of the brave and resilient officers and soldiers.

According to him, Prince Harry’s visit is evidence of his commitment to inspiring recovery, supporting rehabilitation, and broadening respect for the Nigerian soldiers.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Visit Nigeria, Campaign For Mental Health

On his part, Prince Harry said he is in Nigeria to use the Invictus Games which he founded 10 years ago to put smiles on the faces of wounded nigerian soldiers and their families.

In line with traditional hospitality, Governor Sani presented some gift items to Prince Harry and also decorated him in a traditional Hausa attire.

From the Kaduna State Government House, Prince Harry and his team visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital to interact with wounded soldiers who are receiving treatment.

Journalists were not allowed into the hospital wards, but the Director of Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau explained that the visit would impact on the lives of the wounded soldiers and their families.

Nigeria is the first African country to join in the Invictus Games held in Germany last year with ten participants from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Prince Harry’s visit to Kaduna came 68 years after his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II visited the state during the time of the late Premier of Northern Region Sir Ahmadu Bello.