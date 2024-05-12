Governor Mbah Vows To Hunt Down Killers Of Policemen In Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has vowed that the state will deploy everything necessary to apprehend those responsible for the killing of two police officers in Enugu on Friday night.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Governor Mbah said that such act of violence against the members of the security agencies will not be condoned in the South-East state.

He said, “This cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State. Those who murder our policemen or indeed any member of our security agencies may think or assumed that they have triumphed in their evil act.

“Let me inform them that we are going to come after them with everything we have. We are going to deploy all the necessary technology, all the necessary forces within our power to track them, capture them and defeat them.

“Enugu State and indeed with the support of security agencies, we are going to make life uncomfortable for those who do not want to live in decent society.”

Channels Television reported that armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), gunned down two policemen in Enugu State.

According to a statement by the police spokesman in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, the operatives were on routine stop-and-search along the Presidential Road, Enugu, on Friday night when they suddenly came under attack by men who operated in three SUV jeeps.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the deployment of the Command’s operational, tactical, and intelligence resources to sustain the ongoing operations to hunt down and bring the criminal elements to book.