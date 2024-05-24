Sanusi Receives Appointment Letter As Emir Of Kano

Muhammadu Sanusi II has received his appointment letter as the Emir of Kano just about a day after he was reinstated to the position.

Governor Abba Yusuf, traditional rulers, kingmakers, and other dignitaries attended the event at the Art Chamber of the Kano State Government House on Friday.

Governor Yusuf reinstated him right following the signing of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

He was reinstated to the throne four years after he was deposed by the government of a former governor of the state Abdullahi Ganduje.

The new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Ganduje.

That law was used by Ganduje to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed Sanusi II, on March 9, 2020. The emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano.

Emir Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was known as Lamido Sanusi before becoming king.