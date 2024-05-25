Police Arrest Notorious Bandit, Rescue Three Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a notorious bandit, Muhammad Bello during an operation at Kidandan in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The 30-year-old Bello, who hails from the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is a close ally of the notorious bandit, Dogo Haliru, and both are responsible for the numerous attacks in Zamfara, Katsina and the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. The suspect was arrested based on credible intelligence by operatives of Operation Yaki.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan.

The police also rescued three kidnapped victims during an encounter with bandits along the kidandan–Dogon Dawa Road in Birnin-Gwari local government area.

According to the statement, the police operatives stationed at Kidandan received a distress call that armed bandits had blocked the Kidandan-Dogon Dawa Road kidnapped an unspecified number of people.

In a swift response, the Divisional Police Officer in the area immediately dispatched personnel from the Police Mobile Force who were attached to Operation Whirl Punch in Galadimawa, and upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

Although the bandits were able to deflate two tyres of the police Armoured Personnel Vehicle, the police team successfully rescued three kidnapped victims, namely; Ashiru Abubakar from Batagarawa local government area of Katsina state, Ahmed Ibrahim, from Dutsen Ma, Katsina state and Shehu Kabiru, from Kidandan.