VIDEO: ‘Don’t Be Afraid, No Man Can Shake You’, Odili Assures Fubara

Former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, has again expressed backing for the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

At the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state on Saturday, Odili told Fubara not to be apprehensive of anyone as the people of the state are with him.

READ ALSO: Why I No Longer Have Smooth Relationship With Odili — Wike

Odili urged Fubara to remain focus on his “people-focused objectives”, saying the projects so far embarked upon by the present administration are enough to secure the support of the people for the 2027 election.

Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, said, “Don’t be afraid because when the people are with you, be assured that God is with you and no man can shake you.”

Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been embroiled in a protracted conflict in the last one year.

In April 2024, Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he no longer had a smooth relationship with Odili whom he had frequently referred to as his “father”.

Wike was the governor of the oil-rich South-South state from May 2015 to May 2023 before he was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Watch full video: