Edo Queens Win Nigeria Women’s League Title For First Time

Edo Queens have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL), the first time the club has achieved the feat.

The Benin-based side battled to a 1-1 draw against Bayelsa Queens in their last match of the NWFL Super Six playoff, taking their total points tally to 10 from five matches. They won four games and lost one.

With Rivers Angels unable to defeat Heartland Queens – the game ended 1-1 – on the final day, Moses Aduku’s girls clinched their maiden title at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Bayelsa State.

Edo Queens took the lead in the 29th minute following Emem Essien’s acrobatic strike.

But Bayelsa Queens pulled one back just four minutes into the second half of the encounter no thanks to Zainab Olopade’s goal.

With the win, Edo Queens will represent Nigeria in the West African Football Union (WAFU) championship which serves as the qualifier for next season’s CAF Women’s Champions League.