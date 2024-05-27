Army Announces Immediate Reopening Of Banex Plaza

Following several days of closure, the Nigerian Army has announced immediate reopening of Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson for the Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the reopening of the plaza was agreed at a high-level meeting convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Those in the meeting according to Nwachukwu include the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services, the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza, a Representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders Association.

The military had taken over the plaza since the attack on its personnel by civilians on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

After the closure of the plaza, Major General Nwachukwu had explained that the plaza was shut after the incident on Saturday, May 18, 2024 to probe the “cruel treatment” meted out to “unarmed soldiers” by some persons at the trade plaza.

On Friday, the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to immediately reopen Banex Plaza in Abuja.

In the statement on Monday, Nwachukwu said the primary objective of the meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital.

He added that the leadership of Banex Plaza was instructed to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect.

Also, the owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack on the soldiers are to be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

See full statement below:

The Nigerian Army wishes to provide latest update on the recent unfortunate event involving an unprovoked attack by unidentified hoodlums on Nigerian Army personnel at Banex Plaza, Wuse, Abuja, which occurred on Saturday 18 May 2024, leading to the closure of the Plaza on Sunday 19 May 2024.

In response to this incident, a high-level meeting was convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser including the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services, the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza, a Representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders Association. The primary objective of this meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital Territory.

The following resolutions were agreed upon:

a. Immediate reopening of Banex Plaza: Banex Plaza will be reopened immediately to the public.

b. Closure of Shop C93: The leadership of Banex Plaza is instructed to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect.

c. Arrest of Perpetrators: The owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack on the soldiers are to be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

d. Vigilance by Market Leaders: Market leaders are to remain vigilant and report any remaining perpetrators to the authorities.

Furthermore, the two individuals already arrested have been handed over to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for further action.

The Nigerian Army will also thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of its personnel at the plaza and the subsequent attack.

It must be reiterated that acts of violence against military personnel are not only condemnable but also pose a significant threat to national security and public order. We therefore urge members of the public to exercise caution and restraint when interacting with military personnel and other security operatives, especially when they are in uniform. There are established channels for reporting grievances or misconduct by personnel to the appropriate authorities.

It is imperative that these channels are utilized to maintain order and respect for those who serve and protect our nation.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to work diligently to prevent such incidents in the future.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

27 May 2024