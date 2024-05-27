Emirship Tussle: Kano Deputy Gov Apologises To Ribadu, Withdraws Allegations

Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, has retracted his statement accusing the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of interfering in the Kano emirate tussle.

At a press conference late Sunday, the deputy governor apologised to the NSA, saying he was misguided to have made his initial statement.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged. I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court,” Gwarzo said.

“We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

“We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the Governor of Kano State, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA,” he stated.

The NSA Office had denied claims that Ribadu facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city on Saturday, contrary to the allegation by the deputy governor that the NSA facilitated the return of the dethroned emir.

The deputy governor had said the law was clear on the process for the coronation of an emir and that “nobody has any right to interfere or enforce anyone on Kano people”.

He had accused Ribadu of “using security” to intimidate the people of the state.

However, the NSA said he did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado Bayero to the state and threatened to sue the deputy governor for defamation.

Ado Bayero returned to the state early on Saturday, some 48 hours after he was dethroned by Governor Abba Kabir and replaced with Muhammadu Sanusi II.