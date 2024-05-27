UEFA Picks Oshoala Strike As Women’s Champions League Goal Of The Season

UEFA has named Asisat Oshoala’s strike in Barcelona’s game against Benfica as the Goal of the Season in the Women’s Champions League.

“The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala taking the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to her stunning bicycle kick for Barcelona against Benfica on Matchday 1,” the football body wrote.

The Nigerian netted the last goal with a stunning bicycle kick in the game Barcelona won 5-0 en route to claiming the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

⚽ Top ten goals of the 2023/24 #UWCL campaign, chosen by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel 👊 Advertisement — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 27, 2024

The reigning African Footballer of the Year did not however finish the season with them as she joined Bay FC in the US.