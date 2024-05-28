Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers In Kogi

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed in a gun battle with security operatives in the Obajana area of Kogi State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, police spokesman in the state, William Ovye Aya, said the killing of the suspects followed a tipoff received by police operatives at Obajana.

He said the feat was made possible as a result of collaboration between the State Police Command and Fulani vigilantes inside the Ankumi forest.

“Immediately the DPO, CSP Oguche Richard mobilized his patrol team along with the Fulani Vigilantes moved to the area at about 1430hrs,” the statement read.

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire on them, while the team responded in a gun duel. Due to the superior firepower of the Police team, two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while the other escaped with bullet wounds.”

Items recovered from the suspects included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and two rounds of live ammunition.

Reiterating the commitment of the police to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state, the police spokesman said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, commended the officers for their unwavering commitment in the onslaught against criminality.