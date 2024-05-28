Yobe Govt, WHO, Others Flag Off HPV Vaccination, Target 350,000 Girls

Yobe state government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and funding from Canada’s Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity, have flagged off the Human Papilloma Virus vaccination, targeting 350,000 girls between the ages of 9 and 14.

The wife of the Executive Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ya Jalo Badama at the flag-off at Government Girls College Damaturu, explained that the vaccine is effective and safe.

“Extensive research and clinical trials have shown that the HPV vaccine is safe and well-tolerated. It has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its effectiveness and safety” she said.

In his goodwill message, the State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation in the state represented by Habeed Yinka, clarified that the exercise would be conducted across 565 schools and community teams will work across the state to vaccinate girls across the 17 local government areas.

“As we flag off this camping, 565 schools and community teams will work across the state to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 years across schools and out-of-school camps in Yobe state for the next five days”.

“From pre-implementation training at the national, state, LGAs and ward levels to implementation and post-implementation activities including post-campaign spot-checks, WHO will be spending over 50,000USD to support Yobe state successfully conduct this campaign,” he said.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Isa Bukar, explained Yobe state government under the able leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, was working tirelessly to improve the health indices of the citizenry, particularly maternal and child health.

Earlier while welcoming dignitaries, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Babagana Machina represented by the Director Immunisation, Dr Umar Chiroma, revealed that the HPV vaccination, will form part of the 2024 state routine Immunisation to minimise the mortality resulting from the cervical cancer.

He urged other women above the age of 14, to undergo HPV testing before taking the vaccine.