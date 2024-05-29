LIVE: Experts Score President Bola Tinubu On First Anniversary

As President Bola Tinubu clocks one year in office today (Wednesday), May 29, 2024, experts gather on Channels Television’s May 29 Special programme to score the President on key areas of his administration’s promises to Nigerians.

Upon his inauguration last May, the President promised to improve the lives of Nigerians, focusing on the rejuvenation of the economy, poverty reduction, food production, education, security, amongst others.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was sworn in last May after he won the keenly contested February 2023 polls, defeating close rivals like Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

How has the President performed so far? Watch the programme live: