Tinubu Makes Abuja Light Rail Free Till December

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Line, will offer free rides till the end of the year.

The President declared this on Wednesday in Abuja, during the presidential flag off of Abuja light rail as part of activities marking his first year in office.

He also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for delivering the project, describing him as Mr Project.

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year free ride, since today you are not going to charge me. Let me give the people hope and reason to celebrate,” he stated.

“Today, what we have in the FCT is another piece of evidence that we are a government that delivers on promises. I observe keenly other milestones that this administration has achieved especially in the areas of social services and other public utilities.”

Wike had on May 23, said the facility would offer Nigerians a two-month free ride.

The rail developed in six phases, was funded with loans from the China EXIM Bank.

Although it was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari on July 12, 2018, it soon packed up due to vandalism.