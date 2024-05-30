Nigerian Army, Police Keep Mum Over Reported Killing Of Soldiers In Abia

The Nigerian Army has kept mum on the reported killing of soldiers in Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area, Aba, Abia State more than 10 hours after the video of the incident went viral.

The gunmen who were said to have stormed the military unit at about 6.45 am, also burnt the unit as well as a patrol van parked in the unit. Some soldiers were alleged to have escaped the attack by the gunmen.

However, army and police authorities have yet to comment on the matter as of the time of this report.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations refused to take calls and when contacted, the spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command Maureen Chinaka said: “I refer you all to the military PRO as I do not speak for the military”.

About 15 hoodlums were said to have launched the attack on the soldiers while allegedly enforcing a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-East.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Government says the Alex Otti-led administration is engaging with the organisers of Thursday’s sit-at-home to ensure that the academic interests of the candidates for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) were not hurt.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia on Media and Publicity told Channels Television that the government has no desire to engage in needless conflict with the organisers

He said the government is in touch with all the schools affected to see what could be done so that WAEC exams are not disrupted.

However, most businesses including banks and schools in Umuahia, and Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, were shut in response to the call for a sit-at-home peaceful protest by pro-Biafran groups.

The exercise has so far been a huge success in Abia State especially in Obikabia, Ogbohill, and Main Park all in Aba as shops, markets, banks and schools in the city remained closed.