Gunmen Abduct Abuja-Bound Passengers In Nasarawa

Gunmen have abducted passengers travelling to Abuja from Enugu State, after attacking the 18-seater bus conveying them in Nasarawa state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this to Channels Television.

Nansel who disclosed that on Friday night, said the police received information that an 18-seater bus conveying passengers from Enugu State to Abuja, was attacked at Doruwa village, Nasarawa-Keffi road and an unspecified number of people abducted.

He added that three of the victims were later rescued after the police and other agencies launched an operation in the area.

“Police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies, responded swiftly, but the act was committed before the information came. The hoodlums were trailed, and the area combed. Consequently, 3 people were rescued, and the vehicle recovered to the police station”, he said.

Nansel assured of an unrelenting effort from security agencies, stating that search and rescue operations are ongoing to arrest the criminals, and rescue the victims.