Tinubu Replaces Arase, Appoints Argungu As Police Commission Chair

President Bola Tinubu has appointed retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Argungu replaces former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, who was appointed to the position by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023.

The appointment of Argungu was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to President Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

According to the statement, the President also appointed of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary of the Commission and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member.

Noting that the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate, Ngelale said that other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

He also disclosed that the President appointed Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

The statement added that the President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.