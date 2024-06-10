WCQ: Benin Republic Clip Super Eagles’ Wings, Defeat Nigeria For First Time

Benin Republic beat the Super Eagles for the first time on Monday, defeating them 2-1. That scoreline leaves Nigeria’s World Cup qualification on the line.

Nigeria have only a miserable three points from four World Cup qualification games and are at the risk of missing the next football tournament.

The Super Eagles came into the game needing a win after drawing South Africa some days back.

While the game started on a good note for the Nigerians, they had to wait 25 minutes before taking the lead. Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge gave the Super Eagles the advantage when he slotted in cooly just inside the box.

But unfazed, the Cheetahs of Benin coached by a former Nigerian gaffer Gernot Rohr levelled proceedings in the 37th minute from Jodei Dossou after a defensive error from the Super Eagles.

They compounded Nigeria’s misery just before the halftime whistle via Steve Mounie.

On the resumption of the second half, Nigeria rang some changes in a push to find the leveller. However, the Cheetahs defended stoutly to record one of their biggest wins in football.

Monday’s result leaves Nigeria 5th in the Group C qualification lot for the 2026 World Cup.