Borno Speaker Raises Alarm Over Resettled Communities Without Security

Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, has accused the military of neglecting Guzamala lga, making it impossible for residents to return to their ancestral homes fifteen years into the insurgency.

Lawan also revealed that all resettled communities in Northern Borno, have no presence of security or military personnel apart from Monguno town.

He therefore called on government, to expedite action on the rebuilding and resettlement of Guzamala for residents to return to their ancestral homes.

At the 2024 democracy day celebration marked at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, the speaker lamented the lack of human presence in Guzamala lga, Kukawa town and the majority of communities displaced by Boko Haram terrorists, because the military is not present in those areas despite threats and significant presence of the terrorists in those areas.

Speaking bitterly about the Guzamala situation, speaker Abdulkarim Lawan explained that displaced persons from the LGA, exercised their electoral franchise in the 2023 general elections from IDP camps.

He said those resettled from IDP camps in Maiduguri, still found themselves in other IDP camps in Logas, as they could not return to their ancestral homes.

The speaker said the continued neglect of Guzamala and Kukawa town, as well as other communities will frustrate efforts at restoring security to the state, as the terrorists will keep having the space to operate and cause havoc in the state.

However, the state acting governor, Usman Kadafur in a swift reaction, directed the state commissioner for local government and emirate affairs, Sugun Mele, to begin the processes for the reconstruction of Gudumbali, headquarters of Guzamala lga for a possible return of inhabitants