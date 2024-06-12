Democracy Day: Governor Mutfwang Grants State Pardon To Prisoners

Three condemned inmates at the Jos Correctional Centre have their death sentence commuted to life imprisonment courtesy of the prerogative of mercy powers exercised by Governor Caleb Mutfwang as part of the 2024 Democracy Day celebrations.

Four other inmates were granted absolute pardon with the remaining six having their various sentences reduced from the original jail term.

In a statement from the Director of Press and Public Affairs Gyang Bere, the beneficiaries were pardoned on recommendations from the Plateau State Advisory Council with the governor deriving the powers from the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the prerogative of mercy.

The governor emphasised that the beneficiaries have shown remorse for their crimes based on the recommendations from the advisory council on the prerogative of mercy.