Arase’s Removal As PSC Chair Unjust, Provocative — PANDEF

The apex socio-cultural body of the Niger Delta people, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has questioned the removal of Solomon Arase as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

On June 10, 2024, President Bola Tinubu appointed retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, as the new PSC chair. Argungu replaced Arase.

In a statement on Sunday, PANDEF National Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, described the removal of Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, as unjust.

“PANDEF views Arase’s removal as unwarranted, and an unnecessary provocation that reflects negatively on Tinubu’s administration, indicating a lack of regard for the nation’s laws that Mr. President swore to uphold and protect.

“This singular act further portrays this administration as one that does not prioritize competence, integrity, and efficiency; sacrificing merit on the altar of favoritism,” PANDEF said.

Arase, a native of Edo State in the South-South region of Nigeria, was appointed in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari but his tenure as PSC chair lasted about 16 months of the four-year term.

“According to Section 3, subsection (1)a of the Police Service Commission Act 2002, subject to the provisions of Section 4 of the Act, a member of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall each hold office for a term of four years and no more.”

PANDEF urged Tinubu to tell Nigerians, and the world, at large, the reason or reasons for Arase’s removal. “We stand against injustice, oppression, and likewise, misconduct.”

The group said any attempt to marginalise the people of the Niger Delta region and the South-South geopolitical zones would not be taken lightly.