PANDEF Sets Up Reconciliation Committee To Address Rivers Crisis

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has inaugurated a seven-member peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The apex socio-political body of the South-South region issued a two-week ultimatum to the panel to broker a truce.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fubara Calls For Calm Amid Impeachment Process

Channels Television reports that the committee is chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, SAN, with Senator Obende Domingo as Vice Chairman.

Other members include former Minister of Housing Chief Essien Nduese, retired Federal Permanent Secretary Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, retired DSS Director Chief Mike Ejiofor, former Cross River State Attorney-General Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN, and PANDEF Deputy National Secretary Prince Godwin Okotie as Secretary.

PANDEF’s National Chairman, Godknows Igali, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Monday, said that the panel’s mandate was to de-escalate tensions between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, restore stability, and facilitate dialogue between the executive and legislature.

READ ALSO: Rivers Assembly Confirms Impeachment Notices Served To Gov Fubara, Deputy

He also called on both Governor Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike—both PANDEF members—to respect the outcome of the reconciliation process.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying principal actors in the crisis, engaging key stakeholders such as former governors, traditional rulers, and political leaders, and submitting a comprehensive report with recommendations to PANDEF’s Board of Trustees and the President within 14 days.

In his acceptance speech, Agabi described the assignment as a solemn responsibility and urged parties involved to embrace humility, forgiveness, and dialogue.

He warned that the continuation of the crisis could undermine the welfare of Rivers residents and the nation’s stability.

King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, and former governors and eminent leaders, including Obong Victor Attah, were present at the inauguration.

Diete-Spiff called on both Wike and Fubara to embrace peace, while Attah emphasised the need for the committee to remain neutral and prioritize the welfare of Rivers people above individual interests.

Rivers Crisis, Impeachment Plot

The oil-rich state has been embroiled in a fresh crisis following a faceoff between the Fubara and the lawmakers that are loyal to Wike.

Last Thursday, the lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, formally commenced impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented a notice signed by 26 lawmakers, outlining multiple allegations of gross misconduct against the governor.

The allegations include extra-budgetary spending of over ₦800 billion without legislative approval, withholding funds allocated to the Assembly Service Commission, demolition of the Assembly complex, and defiance of Supreme Court rulings on legislative autonomy.

A separate notice was also read against the deputy governor for allegedly conniving in unconstitutional expenditures.

Amaewhule announced that the notices would be served on the governor and his deputy within seven days, in line with the Constitution.

The development marks a renewed escalation of the protracted political crisis in Rivers State, stemming from the fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.