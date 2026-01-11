VIDEO: Fubara Calls For Calm Amid Impeachment Process

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for calm among the people of the state amid the ongoing impeachment process initiated by the State House of Assembly.

Fubara made the call during a church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, assuring residents that everything would be fine.

The governor explained that his decision to remain silent in the face of distractions was deliberate, noting that he draws strength from his faith in God.

He said, “The reason why I don’t complain is that I know who I know who I am, I have what is supreme and that is God.

“So I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state and we will get it by the special grace of God.”

Recalling his remarks at the New Year banquet held at Government House, the governor said that “dogs bark when they do not understand.”

He made the comments briefly before inviting his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, whom he had earlier assigned to read the first lesson at the service, to address the congregation.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, thanked attendees for their presence at the church service.

Odu urged everyone to maintain good conduct, in line with the admonition of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing Eyinda, who stressed during his sermon that every action would be remembered at one time or another.

She also appealed to the people to continue upholding the administration in prayer, describing such support as the pillar sustaining the government.

Last Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced the proceedings, accusing the governor and Ngozi Odu, his deputy, of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers also accused the governor of spending without approval.

The move is the second time the lawmakers have attempted to impeach Fubara since he emerged as governor in 2023 following a feud between him and his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In October 2023, the Assembly first initiated an impeachment proceeding against Fubara over allegations of gross misconduct.

However, the impeachment process was dropped shortly after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political rift between Fubara and Wike at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In December of that year, the lawmakers officially withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara following a peace deal signed by Fubara and Wike.

The peace deal later broke down, with the Rivers Assembly stripping Governor Fubara of the power to appoint caretaker committees for local government councils.

In March 2025, the assembly, for the second time, began an impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, after serving a notice of alleged misconduct against them.

While the process was ongoing, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on 18 March 2025 and suspended all elected officials in the state, including the governor, for six months.

Fubara only returned to the office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule following a second peace deal brokered in June between Messrs Fubara and Wike alongside their supporters.

The second peace deal recently broke down with Wike accusing the governor of reneging on the terms of the latest agreement in the peace deal brokered by the president.

Fubara recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently in the hope that he can receive political protection from the ruling party.