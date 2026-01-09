Rivers Assembly Confirms Impeachment Notices Served To Gov Fubara, Deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed that impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, are ongoing, with official notices of allegations formally forwarded to both officials.

In a statement dated January 9, 2026, and signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi George, the Assembly emphasised that the process was “fully on course in line with relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

“The two notices of allegations of gross misconduct brought pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution against the Governor and Deputy Governor have been forwarded to them by the Speaker of the House, while we await their responses.

“We remain duty-bound to stand by the people and stop infractions on the Constitution by the Governor, Deputy Governor, or any other officer of the Rivers State Government,” the statement read in part.

The Assembly warned against misinformation, urging Nigerians to ignore “cheap blackmail” and reaffirming its constitutional duty.

The impeachment process was initiated during plenary on Thursday, presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, read the notice of allegations against Governor Fubara, citing seven counts of gross misconduct.

Allegations include the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary expenditure, withholding of funds intended for the Assembly Service Commission, and alleged disobedience of a Supreme Court ruling on legislative financial autonomy.

Twenty-six lawmakers endorsed the notice.

Speaker Amaewhule confirmed the Assembly would formally notify the governor within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe.

Alleged Reckless, Unconstitutional Spending

In a separate move, Deputy Leader Linda Stewart presented a notice of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Odu.

Allegations against her include reckless and unconstitutional spending, obstruction of legislative activities, and approving budgets outside the recognised Assembly.

This is the second impeachment attempt against Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu in less than a year.

The first, in March 2025, arose from political tensions between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the latest development, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected the proceedings, describing them as “destabilising and unnecessary.”

In a statement signed by party spokesperson Darlington Nwauju, the APC acknowledged the legislature’s independence but warned that the process could plunge the state into political turmoil.

The party dismissed claims linking the impeachment threat to budgetary issues, noting that a ₦1.485 trillion budget had been approved by the National Assembly during the emergency rule period, expected to run until August 2026.

The APC urged the Assembly to discontinue the process to protect the party’s image and maintain development in the state.