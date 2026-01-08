Impeachment Move Against Gov Fubara Not Tied To Wike — Rivers Assembly Lawmaker

The Rivers State House of Assembly has dismissed claims that the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara is influenced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The assembly’s spokesperson, Enemi George, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, insisted that the lawmakers were acting strictly within constitutional provisions and not at the behest of any political figure.

Responding to questions on whether Wike played a role in the impeachment move, George said mixing politics with constitutional responsibilities would be dangerous.

He stressed that the House should not be reduced to the influence of an individual, describing such claims as unfair and demeaning to the legislature.

“This is pouring oil into water, and those two don’t mix unless boiled. The FCT minister is a politician. If we begin to mix politics and constitutional matters, we will begin to cause trouble.

“I am not a party chief but a spokesperson of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Personally, I am politically aligned with the FCT minister, but it is insulting to reduce the activities of an institution created by the Constitution to just politics or an individual,” he said.

The Assembly spokesperson maintained that the impeachment process is not politically motivated, arguing that the governor allegedly breached several constitutional provisions.

He also dismissed allegations of budget padding and claims that legislative duties were stalled, stating that such accusations were unfounded.

Impeachment Proceedings

The Rivers State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

During plenary on Thursday, presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, read a notice of allegations against the governor in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

The notice listed seven allegations, including the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary expenditure, withholding of funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, and alleged disobedience of a Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the legislature.

Twenty-six lawmakers endorsed the notice.

Amaewhule said the Assembly would formally notify the governor within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe.

In a separate move, the Deputy Leader, Linda Stewart, presented a notice of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu. The allegations include reckless and unconstitutional spending, obstruction of legislative activities, and the alleged approval of budgets outside the recognised Assembly.

The development marks the second impeachment attempt against Fubara and Odu in less than a year, following a similar move in March 2025 that stemmed from political tensions between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the development, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected the impeachment proceedings, describing them as “destabilising and unnecessary”.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, the APC acknowledged the constitutional independence of the legislature but warned against actions capable of plunging the state into political turmoil.

The party dismissed claims that the impeachment threat was linked to budgetary issues, recalling that a ₦1.485 trillion budget was approved by the National Assembly during the emergency rule period and is expected to run until August 2026.

The APC urged the Assembly to discontinue the process, warning that it could damage the party’s image and stall development in the state.