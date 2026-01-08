Rivers APC Rejects Impeachment Process Against Fubara

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the impeachment process initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, describing the move as “destabilising and unnecessary.”

In a statement signed on Thursday by the party’s spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, the APC said it acknowledged the constitutional independence of the legislature but would not support what it termed a resort to impeachment against an APC-led government.

“Our position as at today on this matter is that we solemnly reject the resort to an impeachment process against our Governor and his deputy,” the statement said.

The party cautioned lawmakers, particularly its members in the Assembly, against yielding to external pressure capable of plunging the state into political turmoil.

“It will be totally untenable for our party to keep quiet when an obvious hangover from strifes that occurred within the PDP are allowed to resurface in our great party,” Nwauju stated.

Addressing claims that the impeachment threat is linked to budgetary issues, the APC recalled that “during the period of emergency rule, a ₦1.485 trillion budget was transmitted to the National Assembly in May 2025 and approved by the Senate on 25 June and the House of Representatives on 22 July 2025.”

According to the party, the budget is expected to run until August 2026.

The APC noted that the governor may lawfully decide not to present a supplementary budget and reminded the Assembly that the constitution allows a six-month spending window into a new fiscal year.

“Let it be known that our party will do everything possible to ensure that the Government of Rivers State, which is an APC government, is not destabilised through fratricidal disagreements,” the statement added.

Though the governor has yet to comment on the latest move, the Rivers APC has asked the Assembly to discontinue the impeachment process.

The ruling party is warning that it could damage APC’s image and stall the state’s development.

Impeachment Process

The party’s reaction followed the commencement of impeachment proceedings by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday.

During plenary presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, read a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara, relying on Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

Jack outlined seven allegations of gross misconduct, including the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, and alleged disobedience of a Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the House.

Twenty-six lawmakers signed the notice.

Amaewhule said, “I will ensure that this letter is forwarded to His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, within seven days.”

The Deputy Leader, Linda Stewart, also presented a separate notice of gross misconduct against Odu, citing allegations such as reckless and unconstitutional spending, obstruction of the Assembly’s duties, and the alleged approval of budgets outside the recognised legislature.

Rivers Crisis

The development marks the second impeachment attempt against Fubara and Odu in less than one year, following a similar move in March 2025 amid a political fallout between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The crisis led President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy and the Assembly for six months and appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator.

Fubara later returned to office after a reconciliation process brokered by the president.

In December, the governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC, saying, “We cannot support the President if we don’t fully identify with him, not backyard support.”

His defection followed the earlier movement of some Rivers lawmakers to the ruling party.