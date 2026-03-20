Action Movie Star Chuck Norris Dies At 86

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family said in a statement on Instagram.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” the statement said.

Norris reportedly fell ill on Thursday on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Norris turned 86 last week, marking the event with a video of him boxing on social media and saying, “I don’t age. I level up.”

The martial arts expert turned actor has starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film, “The Wrecking Crew.”

Four years later, his epic fight with the kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee in “The Way of The Dragon” helped turn Norris into an icon on big and small screens alike.

“Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young,” Norris said in his birthday message last week