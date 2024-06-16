×

Troops Kill Three Bandits In Kaduna  

The troops scoured the immediate vicinity and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

By Chimezie Enyiocha
Updated June 16, 2024
File photo of Nigerian troops during a military operation.

 

 

Troops of the Nigerian Army involved in conducting clearance patrols have killed three bandits along the Gonna Rogo-Eka axis of Kajuru Local government area of Kaduna State.

An operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the military, says the troops conducted special clearance patrols in the area and made contact with bandits, and during an exchange of fire, three of the criminals were summarily neutralized.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops scoured the immediate vicinity and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, the  Kaduna State Governor,  Senator Uba Sani  has  thanked the security forces for the feedback and commended the troops – under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mairyenso  Saraso for intensifying efforts to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration for citizens.

