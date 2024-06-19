Ondo Amotekun Corps Arrests 48 Crime Suspects

Forty-eight suspected criminals have been nabbed by men of the Ondo State Security Network agency, the Amotekun corps, for committing various crimes in different parts of the state in the last week.

The suspects, two of whom are females, were apprehended for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted murder, burglary and housebreaking, fraud with fake POS bank alert, cultism, stealing, flouting the anti-open grazing law and assault.

Various exhibits recovered from the suspects and displayed include two cars, one live goat, a generating set, some clothing materials, electric transformer cables, and some fake dollar notes.

READ ALSO: Two Trapped As Building Collapses In Ebonyi Teaching Hospital

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Ondo headquarters of Amotekun Corps in Akure, the commander of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that all the suspects, some of whom were caught in the act, confessed to the crime.

According to Adeleye, over 600 suspects apprehended in the state by men of the corps in the last six months are currently being prosecuted. They would be sent to the correctional facilities if found guilty.

The Amotekun boss also revealed that the rate of kidnapping in the Ose Local Government Area of the state has reduced drastically as a result of the heavy presence of Amotekun corps in the area, patrolling the area constantly.

Speaking on the recent Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Adeleye noted that the men of Amotekun corps were vigilant and on surveillance in all parts of the state, which ensured minimal cases of crime were recorded during the period.

He warned criminally minded individuals to either desist or leave the state as they would be apprehended by men of the corps.