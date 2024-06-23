Cause Of Christ Embassy Church Fire Not Yet Known – Lagos Fire Service

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the fire at the headquarters of the Christ Embassy on Sunday is yet to be determined.

The Director of the Service, in a statement made available to Channels Television, said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the origin of the fire.

Earlier, Channels Television reported that the church headquarters located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State was engulfed by an inferno.

According to Adeseye, the fire outbreak was reported to the Fire and Rescue Service at 07:27hrs and firefighting units from Alausa and Ikeja fire stations were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene by 07:36hrs.

“The church auditorium was found to be engulfed in flames. The fire is currently under control.

“In addition, an excavator is being used to pull down some parts of the building to ensure complete extinguishment and to prevent further structural collapse.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain its origin. No casualties have been reported at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement read.

The fire service director also called for calm and assured Lagosians that the fire was under control. She added that no life was lost in the inferno.

“This is to tell Lagosians to be calm, the fire outbreak at Christ Embassy headquarters in Ikeja is under control right now. As at the time of the voice note, no life involved.”