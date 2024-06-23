Fire Guts Christ Embassy Headquarters In Lagos

An inferno has engulfed the headquarters of Christ Embassy Church located in Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

An eye witness confirmed this to Channels Television. Multiple videos on X have also shown the massive edifice being destroyed by fire.

The fire which broke out early hours of Sunday caused a significant damage to the church property, sending shock waves throughout the immediate community and beyond.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are also said to have arrived at the scene to try and put out the fire.

The area has been cordoned-off by the police to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The church is headed by influential pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.