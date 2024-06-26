Minister Alerts Nigerians Of Fraudster Impersonating Him On WhatsApp

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, on Wednesday alerted Nigerians of a phone number being used by a scammer, pretending to be the minister on the popular social media platform, WhatsApp.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, said his principal was not associated with such a phone number being used as his on WhatsApp.

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has been drawn to a phone number being used by a scammer, purporting to be the minister on the popular social media platform, WhatsApp.

“The fraudster operating with the contact number +234 707 743 7582, bearing the image of Dr. Alake, is not associated with the minister, his aides, or anyone in the minister’s office.

“This is the handiwork of an impostor. The Minister urges the public to disregard any correspondence or communication supposedly from him through the said contact number,” the statement read.

The minister urged Nigerians to disregard any communication from the number, saying the matter has been reported to security agents to apprehend the culprit.