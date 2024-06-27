Implement Agreement To Avert Education Breakdown — ASUU Appeals To FG

The Academic Union of Universities ( ASUU) has once again, appealed to the federal government, to implement its various agreements as it does not like going on strike except when pushed to the wall.

At separate press conferences, the University of Ilorin and the Kwara State university, called for funding of existing universities instead of establishing new ones that cannot be catered for.

Since 2019 when both the federal government and members of the Academic Union of Universities entered and signed various agreements on the welfare, and the need to improve infrastructures across the universities, several strikes have been embarked upon to force the government to implement it.

However, to call the attention of the public and stakeholders to their predicament, the University of Ilorin branch of ASUU while addressing journalists, listed several requests yet to be met.

Similarly, the Kwara State University branch appealed to education stakeholders, to prevail on the federal government to serve reasons not to ground the education system, wondering why new universities are being approved when old ones are being neglected.

The two branches moved around their campuses with various inscriptions saying they do not love or enjoy going on strike except as a last resort.

While speaking with journalists, Chairman ASUU UniIlorin, Dr Alex Akanmu, brought to the fore some of the unmet agreements.

He said, “Barely a year ago when the present administration was inaugurated, all hopes were high on timely resolution of our demands, given the pseudo-democratic roles played by some elements now in government. True to nature, they acted contrary and became more anti-labour to the appropriation. With joint efforts we have a country to rescue, we assure you that we shall overcome. For the avoidance of doubt, a few of our issues with the government are hereby brought to the notice of the public”

He listed one of the unmet agreements to include, the federal government/ASUU renegotiation of the 2019 agreement.

On his part, Chairman ASUU KWASU, Dr Shehu Salau, said about three and half months of salaries were still being owed by the federal government.

He said, “ASUU condemns the deceitfulness of concerned authorities in the lives and members of our members across campuses. We warned that it will be unfortunate if we are forced to take action to demand the redress of all outstanding issues.

“ASUU is not strike moulders. We don’t want a strike. But by the time we are forced to take action- in most of our universities, about three and half months of our salaries are still being withheld. The government should immediately pay back those salaries.”.