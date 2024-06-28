PEBEC: FG Concludes Plan To Improve Business Environment — Shettima

The Federal Government says the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has concluded its 120-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan aimed at improving Nigeria’s business environment.

This was disclosed at a Town Hall Meeting at the State House Banquet Hall Abuja, hosted by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The meeting has in attendance Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, some ministers, heads of over 50 federal government agencies and their reform teams, representatives of the organised private sector and other stakeholders.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President of PEBEC, Taiwo Ajetunmobi, who presented the RRA action plan report, said other indicators are transparency reforms, efficiency reforms, entry and exit (Airport) reforms, port operations reforms, national single window project facilitation, agro-export reforms, and manufacturing for export reforms.

The reforms according to him, concentrated on eight key indicators, including reviewing and updating service-level agreements.

Ten out of 36 MDAs have achieved over 75 per cent success in the implementation of the reforms, he said.

“Some businesses have told us that it is getting tougher to do business for some number of reasons, and we have begun enacting enabling policies needed for the landscape. So we have recently been exposed to a few turbulence ones like cyber security charges, expatriates culture levies, and we continue to assure you that Mr president is committed to making sure that whatever it takes, we are going to get the work done,” Ajetunmobi added while presenting the RRA action plan report.

PEBEC was established in July 2016 to oversee interventions to enhance Nigeria’s business climate.

It aims to elevate Nigeria’s global business rankings, attract foreign investments, and drive sustainable economic growth.