Police Arrest 42 Alleged Illegal Miners In Kwara Over Monarch’s Abduction

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested 42 suspected illegal miners following the abduction of a traditional ruler, Oba Salman Olatunji Aweda, in Olayinka community of Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed this in a telephone conversation, linking the arrests to ongoing investigations surrounding the monarch’s abduction.

Oba Aweda was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday evening by about ten heavily armed men who stormed his palace shortly after miners had paid him a visit earlier in the day.

But Ojo explained further that the attackers forcefully broke into the palace, dragged the monarch from his room, and demanded money allegedly given to him by the miners.

“They broke down the door, fetched him from one of the rooms and demanded for the money the miners gave him earlier,” he said.

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According to him, the monarch handed over the money but was still taken away by the assailants alongside his brother.

Ojo said security operatives responded swiftly after receiving reports of the incident, deploying drones and other operational resources to track the suspects.

“Immediately we got wind of the development, we swung into action using drones and other logistics, and we eventually arrested 42 illegal miners in the community,” he said.

The police boss, however, noted that it was yet to be established whether any of the arrested miners were directly involved in the abduction.

“I cannot confirm whether those who abducted the monarch were among the illegal miners we arrested. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

All the suspects, he said, are currently in custody at the State Police Headquarters in Ilorin.

Providing further details, Ojo revealed that the monarch’s brother, who was abducted alongside him, was later abandoned by the kidnappers.

He said the brother, who had no footwear, became exhausted during the forced trek and could not continue.

“He told them to kill him if they wished because he was too tired to go on,” the commissioner said.

Instead, the abductors reportedly tied him to a tree and proceeded into the forest with the monarch.

Meanwhile, sources in the community said the kidnappers have contacted residents, demanding a ransom of ₦400 million for the monarch’s release.

The Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area, Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, had described the incident as unfortunate and disturbing.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident, and we are taking swift and decisive action in collaboration with security agencies,” he said.

Yusuf said combined teams of security personnel, forest guards, and local vigilantes have intensified search operations in surrounding forests.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted monarch,” he added.

He appealed to residents to remain calm and support ongoing efforts with credible information, stressing the importance of community cooperation.

“Community cooperation remains critical in addressing security challenges and restoring peace,” the council boss said.

He assured residents that the safety of lives and property remains a priority, adding that authorities are committed to securing the monarch’s safe return.